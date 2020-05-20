CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they’ve apprehended a male suspect believed to be connected to several fires on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of North Broad Street, around 8:15 a.m.

The fire was placed under control about an hour later.

Authorities say, the suspect was carrying a book bag and was setting fires on the highway.

The suspect was apprehended in Upper Darby at SEPTA’s 69th Street Station.

No injuries were reported.

