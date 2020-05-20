PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted for spray-painting several swastikas in Center City. The anti-Semitic incident took place early Sunday morning.
Police were initially called to the area of 2000 Market Street, shortly before 1:30 a.m., and found two swastikas spray-painted on the building outside of Coventry Deli.
While officers were conducting a survey of the area, they found a swastika on a newsstand on the 1900 block of Market Street and another spray-painted on a building under construction on the 2300 block of Market Street.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, between 20 to 30 years of age, wearing a black T-shirt with an unknown logo on the back, tan pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 215-686-3047.
