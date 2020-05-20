



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we approach Memorial Day weekend, there’s still plenty of uncertainty about what summer down the shore will look like this season. Both shore-goers and business owners are waiting for word on what’s next.

Oves Beach Grill, a staple on Ocean City’s boardwalk, is preparing for a summer season unlike any other.

Owner Donna Oves says the table-service restaurant had to implement changes to comply with the take-out only restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are hoping that our customers will have counter service or call us up to place orders and they can pick up at our counter,” Oves said.

There is now a plexiglass barrier at the counter to divide employees and customers in order to keep them safe.

“We’re encouraging customers to maintain social distancing while in line to pick up their orders at the window and our staff is wearing their masks and gloves and just doing as much as we can to stay safe,” Oves said.

The seasonal restaurant’s grand opening every year is Memorial Day weekend, but they always have a soft opening the weekend before.

“We always have a soft opening the week before, which we did do last weekend. We were very pleased to see we had a lot of customers come to the window,” Oves said. “We were a little concerned, would people maintain social distancing? Would there be an issue? But everyone was wonderful. People were respectful and almost everyone was wearing masks.”

Oves says she is very grateful to have “things open to this degree.”

