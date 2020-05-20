PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re helping you get your money’s worth out of your groceries during the coronavirus pandemic by showing you how to prepare meals that will feed the whole family, and leaving them asking for more. Now that it’s grilling season, Vittoria Woodill shows you how to prepare a whole chicken.
As you get ready to fire up those grills, we’ve got another stretch meal for you that feeds a crowd using flames and fresh ingredients, thanks to our friends at Fiore Fine Foods.
The Queen Village hotspot is chef-owned by husband and wife Ed Crochet and Justine MacNeil. Their style of cooking is rooted in a deep love of traditional Italian cuisine with a new American approach, and it’s served up with plenty of fire.
Whether it’s in their wood-burning oven, on the hearth, or on the charcoal and wood-fire grill, Fiore is giving us a fresh and exciting way to please the whole family with a whole chicken.
Watch the video below for the full tutorial.
So don’t be a chicken. This stretch meal is screaming to be tried and I know my belly is screaming to savor it. Happy grilling!
