MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – The owner of Giovanni’s Barber Shop in Media, Delaware County says she’s ready to defy the governor’s shutdown orders. Owner Nichole Missino plans to reopen for business, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Since her shop was forced to close over two months ago, she’s been transforming it to comply with social distancing standards.
Missino originally planned to reopen nearly two weeks ago but decided against it when the state board threatened to take away her license.
