Comments
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Bellmawr continue to crack down on a gym that keeps reopening despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order. Authorities issued a summons for the owners of Atilis Gym for the third straight day on Wednesday.
The owners also received a new citation for making a public nuisance for the first time.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The state health department is also looking at ways it can enforce the governor’s order.
You must log in to post a comment.