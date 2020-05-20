CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atilis Gym, coronavirus, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Bellmawr continue to crack down on a gym that keeps reopening despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order. Authorities issued a summons for the owners of Atilis Gym for the third straight day on Wednesday.

The owners also received a new citation for making a public nuisance for the first time.

The state health department is also looking at ways it can enforce the governor’s order.

