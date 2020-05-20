WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Amazon is bringing 1,000 new full-time jobs to Delaware. The retail giant gave us a first look at a rendering of a new fulfillment center coming to Wilmington.
It’s being built on the site of the old General Motors Boxwood Road assembly plant.
The warehouse will be the size of more than 14 football fields.
“Amazon already employs more than 2,500 Delawareans, and we welcome additional investment that will result in more jobs for Delaware families — especially at vacant industrial sites that are ideal for redevelopment,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said. “Delaware has a world-class workforce, a central location and a quality of life that is second to none. For those reasons and more, Delaware is a great place for businesses of all sizes to grow and create jobs.”
Amazon hasn’t said when it will open.
