



VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Ventnor is reopening its boardwalk and beaches for Memorial Day weekend. The boardwalk will be open beginning Friday at sunrise to pedestrian traffic only.

Pedestrians are being asked to stay on the right side to maintain physical distancing.

“Residents and guests are expected to follow social distancing guidelines, staying 6-feet apart as much as possible,” Ventnor City said on Facebook. “It’s critically important that everyone respects these guidelines and each other so that we all can enjoy Ventnor’s Boardwalk.”

Bike lanes on Atlantic Avenue are open for bicycle traffic only in the direction of traffic. No pedestrians will be allowed on the bike lanes.

There will be no bike riding allowed on the boardwalk until May 29.

Dogs are permitted at the ocean’s edge until June 1. After June 1, dogs are only permitted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and must be on a leash at all times.

No dogs will be allowed on the boardwalk at any time.

Beaches will be open for sunbathing and swimming at lifeguard protected beaches starting May 23.