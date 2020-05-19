



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)– In South Jersey, more than 7,000 women have formed what they call a “special sisterhood” over social media. They are the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine.”

The group of women initially bonded over their love of wine through a private Facebook group.

But with social distancing, they were forced to get creative. They call it the wine and dash.

The ladies surprise each other by leaving special gifts on each other’s doorstep.

The group has been taking special care of first responders, delivering essentials like hand sanitizer, masks, toilet paper and of course wine.

“It gives everybody a sense of sisterhood. It’s a sisterhood, we all have each other to lean on and to be there when we need it,” one woman said.

“We always say ‘spread love, spread cheer, spread kindness.’ No gift is too small or too little,” said another woman.

These ladies organized the sisterhood, and say it’s become a special place where they can go to support each other during this pandemic.

And they say, when it is safe to do so, they hope to organize a special event where they can all meet in person at a local winery.