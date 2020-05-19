PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest after a woman was sexually assaulted and another was shot in a West Philadelphia basement apartment. The incident happened Sunday, around 5:20 a.m., inside the apartment on the 7400 block of Brockton Road.
Philadelphia police say an unknown man entered the basement apartment and while inside, sexually assaulted one of the women and then shot the other in the abdomen.
The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.
Police released surveillance footage of a person of interest.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 215-685-3252/3264
You must log in to post a comment.