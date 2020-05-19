Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia. Gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday near 42nd and West Stiles Streets.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot several times and rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
A 23-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and is now in stable condition.
So far police have no suspects or a motive in the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.