



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the ninth straight day, even as the state Department of Health reported Tuesday another virus-related 119 deaths to push the total past 4,600. All told, Pennsylvania is reporting another 610 confirmed coronavirus cases to bring the total to nearly 64,000 statewide.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

But the nine straight days of below 1,000 in new daily cases reported is the longest such streak since Pennsylvania first entered four-digits in daily cases in early April.

With the rate of increase slowing, Gov. Tom Wolf has begun relaxing social distancing and business closure guidelines in more than half of the state’s 67 counties home to one-third of its residents. Twelve more counties are scheduled to join them Friday.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Wolf says many older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities will now receive early rebates through the property tax-rent rebate program.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Rebates are usually issued starting July 1, but the governor and treasurer are issuing the rebates starting Wednesday to approved applicants.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)