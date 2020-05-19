CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Face coverings are at the center of an ongoing dispute in Montgomery County. During the county’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Commissioner Joe Gale called Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, the chair of the Board of Commissioners, “two-faced” and a hypocrite.

On Monday, the two sparred after Dr. Arkoosh criticized Gale for not wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing guidelines at a veterans event.

“Commissioner Arkoosh has been two-faced when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask,” Gale said Tuesday. “In fact, she only practiced social distancing when on camera for press conferences. In truth, Dr. Arkoosh is a hypocrite. She consistently lectures the public on how to behave but she does not practice what she preaches.”

On Tuesday, Gale tweeted a photo, showing Dr. Arkoosh in a room with others, not wearing a mask. He also said she routinely did not practice social distancing or wear a mask while working with county staff.

CBS3 reached out to Dr. Arkoosh and was told she has no statement on the matter.

