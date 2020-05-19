



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the identity of a suspect who led police on a wild chase through Philadelphia and Montgomery County Monday night. Forty-seven-year-old Howard Jacobson is known by many police outfits to be a criminal.

After a 90-minute police chase through Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties, he’s finally behind bars.

“Yes, once we got up on him, we knew exactly who he was. I won’t say how many times but he’s not unfamiliar to us and policing in this area in general,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said.

Kinebrew says Montgomery County will take the lead in charging Jacobson while the Philadelphia Police Department continues to build its case.

Chopper 3 captured the end of the chase on camera. It ended at 11 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Afton Street by Philadelphia police. Jacobson was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Abington Township.

Abington police say Jacobson is responsible for 15 commercial burglaries that occurred over the last few weeks in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties, including three in Abington.

“The good news is he’s in custody right now, while we do our part of the investigation and Montgomery County does their part of the investigation,” Kinebrew said.

Most of these break-ins happened overnight under the protection of darkness.

Jacobson will be arraigned Tuesday.