RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) — The Flyers made dreams come true in South Jersey Tuesday. A caravan of police cars and fire trucks escorted Gritty into Runnemede, Camden County.
That’s where the Flyers’ mascot surprised 11-year-old Luke Silvestre with a visit. The hockey player is battling stage 4 melanoma.
This afternoon, @GrittyNHL and @FlyersAlumni visited 11-year-old Luke Silvestre for a stick-tap salute as the young hockey player battles Stage 4 Melanoma. pic.twitter.com/ytEQRRohmk
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 19, 2020
Luke and Gritty took a few shots on goal and the Flyers presented Luke and his family with gifts.
“It’s a dream come true. I get to meet Gritty, I met [Steelers wide receiver] JuJu Smith-Schuster. It just feels amazing,” Luke said.
Luke says he plays left defense on his team. He also says he is feeling great.
