By CBS3 Staff
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) — The Flyers made dreams come true in South Jersey Tuesday. A caravan of police cars and fire trucks escorted Gritty into Runnemede, Camden County.

That’s where the Flyers’ mascot surprised 11-year-old Luke Silvestre with a visit. The hockey player is battling stage 4 melanoma.

Luke and Gritty took a few shots on goal and the Flyers presented Luke and his family with gifts.

“It’s a dream come true. I get to meet Gritty, I met [Steelers wide receiver] JuJu Smith-Schuster. It just feels amazing,” Luke said.

Luke says he plays left defense on his team. He also says he is feeling great.

