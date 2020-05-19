



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been periodically checking in with local health experts on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Rob Danoff is overseeing a testing site in Bucks County and joined CBS3 Tuesday morning.

As we approach Memorial Day Weekend, both Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney are discouraging residents from heading to the Jersey Shore this weekend as the state opens beaches for normal access Friday.

Pictures and videos from last weekend showed crowded Jersey Shore boardwalks and friends of Dr. Danoff actually left a shore point because it was too crowded.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Dr. Danoff says he believes we’re seeing things open up slowly and despite the positive impact it is having on people’s mental health, they need to remember this is a very contagious disease.

“Here is the thing, we’re opening up slowly, I think for mental health it is good but we have to remember this is a very contagious disease and while most people see mild symptoms, certain people get extremely sick,” Dr. Danoff said.

He urges the people who are going out to continue to wear face coverings because it is important to keep your mouth and nose covered.

President Donald Trump recently announced he has been taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, sparking some debate across the country. Dr. Danoff says there is no studies that show hydroxychloroquine is beneficial to use to prevent the coronavirus

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.