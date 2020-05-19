



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NFL teams could open their training facilities on Tuesday, but the NovaCare Complex remains closed because Philadelphia is still in the red phase. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says he hopes he can get into the building soon to ramp up preparations for training camp.

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue virtual workouts, Pederson admits they really are missing time on the field together.

“Because we’ve missed the entire offseason, it’s going to take all of the five to six weeks that we have of training camp to be prepared for a regular season,” he said.

Right now, it’s all about trusting the players to do what they need to do to be ready.

“I have to trust the players, that they are doing everything in their power to get themselves physically ready,” Pederson said. “Because when we do get back to the building, whenever that is, if it’s the mid to the end of July, the messaging is, they need to be in the best shape of their lives.”

He’s fairly confident they will be able to get back on the field at some point in July.

“I’m preparing as if we’re going to be back in our building by training camp. Nothing is definite, nothing has been set, obviously, but I’m preparing that way to be back in the building, hopefully in mid-July, so we can be on the grass,” he said.

So, for now, the Eagles, just like the rest of us, are getting used to the new normal with “trust” — the theme of their virtual workouts.