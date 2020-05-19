



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says the state is ready to take the next step towards reopening, although some restrictions are staying in place. Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., retail establishments can operate by appointment only.

Retailers may accept two appointments per half-hour. Retailers and restaurants can only open at 30% capacity.

Meanwhile, later this week, food and drink establishments may begin an application process to expand outdoor seating. If they serve alcohol, they also need permission from the Office of Alcohol Beverage Control.

Gov. Carney said he’s trying to strike a balance.

“Our objective is to strike the right balance, to preserve, protect public health and to protect the strength of our economy at the same time. It turns out, it’s a challenging proposition. Everybody has a little bit different idea,” Carney said.

Meanwhile, the state released new information about Friday’s reopening of state park beaches at 5 p.m.

The state will limit parking to as little as 50% capacity. Masks will be required for entry.

Groups of visitors must be no larger than 10, even if they’re from the same household. And social distancing still applies.

If you don’t live in Delaware, be warned — out-of-state visitors are still subject to a 14-day quarantine.