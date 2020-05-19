CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are battling a fire on the tracks near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Heavy smoke can be seen from CBS3’s traffic camera.

Officials say railroad ties are burning around the area of 30th and Markets Streets.

Crews are dousing the flames from the street below.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what started the fire.

