Comments
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say a brush fire has burned at least 750 acres of the Winslow Wildlife Management Area in Monroe Township. The New Jersey Forrest Fire Service says the blaze was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was accelerated by high winds.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
So far, the fire has burned at least 750 acres but officials say that number will increase.
The fire has not damaged any structures and is not a threat to any, officials say.
There have been no evacuations.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene fighting the blaze.
You must log in to post a comment.