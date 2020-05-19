



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seeing empty shelves at the grocery store lately may have you thinking a lot more about where our food comes from. Our Vittoria Woodill takes us to a local place where they grow those healthy leafy greens.

You may have seen their label in the grocery store but do you know where BrightFarms greens grow up before they make it to your house?

BrightFarms is a national indoor farming startup with four major greenhouses around the country. And in our backyard, their Selinsgrove greenhouse in Synder County is the largest greenhouse for leafy greens in the state of Pennsylvania.

It’s also the place they’ve picked to film their free virtual tour since their school tours have stopped. Kids and adults can learn how their leafy greens are grown hydroponically with grower Charlie Gagne.

BrightFarms is also doing some really cool stuff for the community.

“Each of our farms has partnered with a regional food bank,” Gagne said. “I know our farm has donated 1,000 pounds of lettuce so we think that’s really exciting, being able to give back when we can.”

So, don’t let this chance go to waste to learn more about where our food comes from and support local farms.

