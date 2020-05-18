CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. Cell phone video captured flames coming from a home on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street, around 1 a.m.

Woman Killed After Jumping From Window To Escape Flames, Other Victim Injured In Port Richmond Fire

Officials say a 60-year-old woman jumped from a window to escape the flames. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Another victim suffered a foot injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

