Woman Killed After Jumping From Window To Escape Flames, Other Victim Injured In Port Richmond Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. Cell phone video captured flames coming from a home on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street, around 1 a.m.
Officials say a 60-year-old woman jumped from a window to escape the flames. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
Another victim suffered a foot injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
