PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is allowing customers to again pour their own coffee and use soda machines at several local stores during the pandemic. Wawa says self-service beverages have resumed in about 10 stores per state.
Wawa did not say exactly which stores have resumed self-service but said the number is less than 60 stores nationally. However, that includes stores in Pennsylvania and in South Jersey.
In March, Wawa stopped letting customers make their own coffee and use self-service beverage machines. Instead, a store employee served coffee to customers in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Wawa has also added several safety measures for self-service coffee areas:
- Wrapped stirrers
- Tissue paper for customer use with the pour handle
- Social distancing markers to enable customers to maintain a safe distance
- The presence of the Wawa Clean Force in store, associates dedicated to continuous cleaning tasks above and beyond Wawa’s already-strong protocol
The company says the resuming of self-service will reduce the time customers spend in the store.
Customers can still have an employee pour their coffee upon request.
