



BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – Atilis Gym in Bellmawr is reopening Monday in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order. Supporters began gathering in the parking lot of the gym hours before the 8 a.m. opening.

“We reject the premise of essential and non-essential businesses,” said co-owner Ian Smith in a video on the gym’s Facebook page.

But the gym’s owners want people to know that they are taking the threat of COVID-19 very seriously. The gym posted a list of safety protocols that members will be required to follow. It will only be open to existing members and will operate at 20% capacity. Temperatures will be taken at the door and anyone at 100.4 or above will not be allowed to come inside. People also must wear masks unless they are in the middle of lifting weights.

“If big-box retailers, grocery and liquor stores can operate with proper health protocols in place, so can every single business in America,” Smith said.

In a pair of videos posted to Facebook, the gym’s co-owners explained their decision to defy the governor’s order, saying the forced closure of businesses deemed “non-essential,” implemented to curb the spread of the virus, violates their constitutional rights.

“We are proposing an organized peaceful reopening of our state, not just our business,” said Atilis Bellmawr co-owner Frank Trumbetti. “We truly believe that if we don’t do this, in the end, we’ll have zero rights and no say in what happens‪.”‬

During a news conference last week, Gov. Murphy said he is aware of the gym, and that, “They’re out of compliance and that’s not going to be tolerated.”

The owners asked for a big show of support in the parking lot Monday morning for the reopening, but also posted a warning from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office that anyone who patronizes a business in violation of an executive order could face a disorderly persons charge, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.