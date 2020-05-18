MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — It’s not every day you see a mermaid running down the street but in South Jersey, one man on the move has been bringing that sort of magic and mystery to his neighborhood.
For the past few weeks, Rob Austin has been dressing up in countless costumes to uplift the spirits of his Burlington County community.
“They call me the Larchmont Jogger,” Austin said.
At first, it started out as a joke until his neighbors took notice and wanted more.
“That first time I went running I really did it to make my friends laugh and the Mount Laurel neighborhood page on Facebook was posting about me,” Austin said. “There’s pictures, there was video, this is hysterical there’s people that really enjoy this.”
“There was one comment that said ‘my son really loves Sonic the Hedgehog and I’m trying to figure out in my mind how I can do that. My fiance starting laughing and said ‘what are you doing with hangers and that blue-colored T-shirt?’ I was like ‘I want to see if I can make a Sonic.'”
Austin says his Halloween costume collection is pretty stocked so you’ll just have to wait and see who surprises you the next time he gets his steps in.
