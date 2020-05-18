Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target says it will continue to pay its workers hazard pay. The company’s CEO says he is extending the temporary $2 an hour wage increase through July 4.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The boost in pay was announced at the end of March as employees began to work as essential employees on the front lines of the pandemic.
The company has also offered its older employees and those with medical conditions paid leave for up to 30 days.
You must log in to post a comment.