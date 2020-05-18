Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase through the streets of Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. The man was spotted around 10 p.m. in West Mount Airy and a chase ensued.
Police say the suspect was wanted for a series of commercial burglaries.
The pursuit ended just before 11 p.m. at Rising Sun Avenue and Afton Street.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
There is no word on how the chase started.
