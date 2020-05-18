PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ forward Tobias Harris is coming up clutch in the fight against COVID-19. He’s donating funds to Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia to provide 12 families with assistance on mortgage payments.
“This is a gamechanger. We cannot thank Tobias enough for this incredible gift at an absolutely critical time for our families. His support will provide mortgage relief for Habitat Homeowners and allow them to focus on what’s important—keeping their families safe, warm, dry and healthy,” said Corinne O’Connell, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia. “It also shows the deep commitment that Tobias has to Philadelphia and Habitat’s vision of a city where everyone has a decent place to live.”
Harris is also providing lunch to 250 Temple University Hospital health care workers on Tuesday, and distributing 20,000 children’s books for at-home libraries.
“We’re experiencing one of the biggest crises in the history of humankind,” Harris said. “Being able to provide kindness to people putting their lives at risk in hospitals and supporting Philadelphia families in dire need of help is an important responsibility for me.”
You must log in to post a comment.