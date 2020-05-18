Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Franklin Street, just after 1 p.m.
Police say the 28-year-old man was shot in the left hip. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
A 42-year-old woman who was a passerby suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm. She is currently in stable condition at Episcopal Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
