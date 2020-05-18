



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — As part of stage one of New Jersey’s reopening, Gov. Phil Murphy gave nonessential retailers the green light to reopen for curbside pickup on Monday.

“Every day we have to think of a new way to do things in order to get to the other side of this,” said Robin Laino, owner of Quilted Nest in Collingswood.

As more restrictions begin to lift from the Garden State, nonessential businesses are happy to reopen for curbside pickup, which started early Monday morning as part of stage one.

“We have been doing Facebook Live sales and we’ve been cleaning up and promoting our website sales more,” Laino said.

Laino says she was able to navigate through the stay-at-home order by making masks to remain an essential business.

“The mask-making has made our business, I guess we could call it essential, but we still haven’t been open. We don’t want to put anybody at risk,” Laino said.

However, Laino says it has been difficult adjusting to the new normal.

“It’s myself and one other staff member and we just race around in circles all day trying to fulfill orders and make sure that we’re constantly engaging with our customer base,” Laino said.

But over in Haddonfield, other businesses were not as fortunate.

“Obviously, being a barber we can’t be open,” Neptune owner Rich Norris said.

Neptune is a men’s retail store that includes a barbershop. It was slated to open in April, but everything changed once the coronavirus pandemic hit New Jersey.

“I’m happy to see things are starting to reopen. I definitely think it’s time. Hopefully, the personal service is next on the list to open up,” Norris said.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Murphy said New Jersey remains weeks away from stage two, which allows some personal care businesses to reopen. Stage three would expand personal care options for consumers.