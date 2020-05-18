



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drive-thru vaccinations are now available to some children in our area. It’s an effort to reverse the trend of kids missing out on important medical care as a result of the pandemic.

Fear of the coronavirus has kept many families away from doctor’s offices, which means many kids aren’t getting the care or necessary vaccines they need.

Now some doctors and hospitals have new creative solutions to make parents feel much safer.

Drive-thru vaccinations for children are being given at this Nemours location in Media, Pennsylvania. They are also conducting some visits in an outdoor tented area.

“The risk of not getting vaccinated far exceeds the potential risk of getting an infection,” Dr. Shubhika Srivastava said.

Up to 80% of children are missing recommended doctor’s visits, according to an urgent warning from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Even though the risk is low, parents are worried about being exposed to COVID-19 at the doctor’s office. That’s why 8-month-old Egan is overdue for his vaccine boosters.

“It’s just not top priority for us until the numbers start going down. Like yes, I worry but at the same time I also worry about the virus too,” his mother Kimberlee Dahl said.

Doctors say a decrease in immunizations could cause a resurgence of preventable diseases like measles, meningitis and whooping cough.

“So we’re very concerned about children not getting vaccines because the last thing we need right now is a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak,” Dr. Sally Goza said.

The Nemours Children’s Health System says in addition to the drive-up and outside facilities, they have other ways to make sure parents feel comfortable about taking care of medical needs for their kids.

“There’s a telehealth visit and there are really quick focused exams if there are concerns,” Dr. Srivastava said.

Another concern is parents avoiding the pediatrician for more urgent issues.

“We’ve had reports of children with appendicitis waiting so long that they’re appendix ruptures before they get to the hospital to get their appendix out,” Goza said.

Doctor’s offices, including pediatricians, are taking special precautions to ensure safety from the coronavirus, include intense cleaning, separating patients and limiting visits.

Everyone is also required to wear a mask.