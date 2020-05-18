Comments
DEVON, Pa. (CBS) — The Devon Horse Show may be canceled this year but organizers are still working to help the community. A food drive is underway right now on the grounds of the horse show in Devon, Pennsylvania.
The public is invited to drop off commercially packaged, single-serve snacks and non-refrigerated drinks.
The donations will be used to fuel and fortify healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital.
The food drive runs until 2 p.m.
You can also drop off a check to help the horse show organizers pay for breakfast for hospital workers.
