By CBS3 Staff
DEVON, Pa. (CBS) — The Devon Horse Show may be canceled this year but organizers are still working to help the community. A food drive is underway right now on the grounds of the horse show in Devon, Pennsylvania.

The public is invited to drop off commercially packaged, single-serve snacks and non-refrigerated drinks.

The donations will be used to fuel and fortify healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

The food drive runs until 2 p.m.

You can also drop off a check to help the horse show organizers pay for breakfast for hospital workers.

