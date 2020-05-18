PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philly favorite is back in business. Dalessandro’s Steaks reopened its doors Monday after shutting down during the pandemic.
The restaurant will be temporarily serving a limited menu and will operate on the following modified hours:
Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dalessandro’s will only be taking phone orders for pickup. And as always, it’s cash only.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received from our customers and ask that you please be patient with us as we navigate through this new normal together,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “Wait times for phone ordering may be longer than usual, and we need your help to keep our community safe and continue to serve the best cheesesteaks in town! See you soon Philly!”
Face masks will be required when picking up at the new takeout window.
Click here to view the limited menu. To place your order, call 215-482-5407.
