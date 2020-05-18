PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Health Department announced Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent three teams to assist the state with its coronavirus response. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made the announcement Monday.
The teams arrived in the state on Thursday, May 14 and have been working to provide assistance to locations in need.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Two teams are assisting long-term care facilities while one team is assisting food facility outbreaks.
“We are so pleased to have this level of collaboration and assistance from the CDC to help our teams working in the field in Pennsylvania,” Dr. Levine said in the release. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, including large workplaces, food industries and long-term care facilities. These teams are assisting us in our response in these hardest-hit areas as we work to protect the public health and safety of Pennsylvanians.”
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
According to the release, these teams will be in Pennsylvania for two weeks and will help assess the situation, teach infection control practices, and offer training on personal protective equipment (PPE), along with outbreak response at the facilities they visit.
They will also assist with developing a testing strategy for the nursing homes they visit.
As of Monday, there are 63,056 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.