PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular bar in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood is closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The general manager of Mad River Bar and Grille announced the closure on Facebook Saturday night.
“Welp. With a heavy heart, it’s time to announce the ol’ Riv won’t make it thru this mess (I truly hope this doesn’t start a string of these announcements),” Jamie Powell said.
Mad River was in business for 11 years on Manayunk’s Main Street and Powell says Manayunk’s nightlife scene has changed.
“There are so many rumors out there but the biggest truth of all is that Manayunk is just a different town anymore as far as nightlife goes,” Powell said. “We decided as a squad it was just time to cash em in. No one should hang their head, a place like ours had no business making it ELEVEN YEARS. It’s wild and honestly impressive.”
