



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Uber is updating its driver and passenger requirements as the company looks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Starting Monday, May 18, Uber is requiring all drivers and passengers to wear a mask or face covering.

Before a driver or Uber Eats delivery driver can begin their shift, they will have to confirm via a checklist in the app that they’re wearing a mask or face covering.

Drivers will also be asked to take a selfie, so the company can verify they are covering their face. Technology will verify that the driver is wearing a mask and let the rider know when the driver is on their way.

We’re announcing a range of new initiatives to help keep our community safe when riding and driving with Uber in the US: 🔘Face covers or masks are required for drivers & riders

🔘No front-seat passengers are allowed

🔘Added safety checklists

🔘New safety features in the app — Uber (@Uber) May 13, 2020

Riders will also have to confirm they are wearing a face covering.

Other changes include, riders being advised to no longer sit in the front seat. Uber is also reducing the capacity in its UberX rides from four to three people.

A new feedback option is also being added to the app, which includes reporting if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask.

The company is also encouraging both drivers and riders to cancel trips if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover.