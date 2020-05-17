Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are investigating after a triple shooting led to a large gathering outside a medical center in Trenton. The shooting happened in the area of Power and Steamboat Streets around 11:30 Saturday night.
The victims were transported to an area medical center in an unknown condition.
There was reportedly a large crowd gathered outside of Capital Health Trauma Center, resulting in a large police presence.
It’s unclear if anyone was arrested at this time.
