PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say they found four swastikas spray-painted on the front pillars of the American Red Cross headquarters. Police say they responded to the building on the 2200 block of Chestnut Street Sunday morning.
At least one other swastika was found a block away, police say.
The swastikas have since been painted over.
Eyewitness News has reached out to the American Red Cross for a comment.
