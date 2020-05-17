



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The PHL COVID-19 Fund will bring a group of Philadelphia favorites together for coronavirus relief benefit concert. PHLove will air Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on CBS3.

Daryl Hall, of Hall & Oates, Questlove and Patti LaBelle will headline the benefit with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts & Friends, among others performing.

“Despite the Fund’s success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist,” Philadelphia Foundation President & CEO Pedro Ramos said. “Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community.”

The event is being presented on behalf of the Middleton family and will raise money for the relief fund.

“These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us – particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope,” John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies, said. “We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now.”

Officials say the show will also feature surprise appearances from other Philadelphia artists.

The fund has raised $16 million and helped nearly 400 nonprofit organizations in the area since March 19.

The fund has raised $16 million and helped nearly 400 nonprofit organizations in the area since March 19.