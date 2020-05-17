



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects following a shooting that led to a car chase Saturday night. According to officials, this began around 11:14 p.m. when officers responded to Temple University Hospital for reports of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The 29-year-old victim said he was the passenger in a vehicle traveling east on East Hunting Park Avenue. He said a grey/silver Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and four men inside pulled up and began shooting.

The victims were able to drive to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

Around 11:38 p.m. officers began surveying for the shooting suspects, they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspected vehicle in the area of Butler Street and Aramingo Avenue.

The officers activated their lights and siren, then a 2003 silver Ford Crown Victoria sped off heading onto I-95.

Officers pursued the vehicle which exited at the Cottman Avenue exit and crashed into a curb along the 500 block of Cottman Avenue.

As officers attempted to conduct a vehicle investigation, the offender’s vehicle reversed and struck the police cruiser’s front bumper, causing the passenger door of the cruiser to knock one officer to the ground.

The officer was not injured.

The offender’s vehicle then fled the scene west on Cottman Avenue before heading North on Edmund Street where it crashed into a parked vehicle along the 4700 block of Oakmont Street.

The car’s occupants then fled on foot.

Police say, the suspects are four Hispanic males, all wearing hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477