PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has climbed above 62,000. On Sunday, state health officials reported an additional 623 cases of coronavirus, along with 15 more deaths.
The total number of cases statewide now stands at 62,234.
The statewide death toll has reached 4,418.
In total, 270,670 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.
This week 12 more counties will begin to emerge from pandemic restrictions.
All told, by the end of the week, more than 40% of Pennsylvania’s population of 12.8 million will have seen an easing of pandemic restrictions that were intended to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with very ill COVID-19 patients.
