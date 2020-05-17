



TRENTON (CBS/AP) — Fishing boat and watercraft rental services have been cleared to resume at the Jersey Shore Sunday as the state’s coronavirus cases surpass 146,000. New Jersey officials announced an additional 1,272 cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 146,334.

There were also another 107 coronavirus-related deaths as the death toll hits 10,356.

The data continues to trend downward as the state relaxes some restrictions related to the health pandemic.

Earlier this week, Murphy announced shore points would be allowed to reopen for the summer season but social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The shore points will be officially open for normal activity on Friday, May 22.

Murphy is also allowing fishing charter services and watercraft rentals to reopen beginning Sunday.

On Saturday, Murphy said that specific social distancing and sanitation measures will be required, and passenger and customer logs must be maintained for the purpose of contact training should that be required.

Murphy said the situation is improving “across the board” but social distancing guidelines are still an important factor in New Jersey’s road to recovery.

