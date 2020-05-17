OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s time to hang up the “gone fishing” sign in New Jersey. The state is relaxing more restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy is allowing fishing boat and watercraft rentals to reopen beginning Sunday morning.

Exciting news for beachgoers especially since the weather is supposed to be nice throughout the day.

There hasn’t been much activity along Bay Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey, even though the order went into effect at 6 a.m. but that could change in a couple of hours.

The governor is requiring specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed.

Watercraft and fishing rentals are allowed to reopen but they must follow new guidelines including:

Fishing charter companies need to keep customer logs to enable contact tracing when necessary

Require that reservations, cancellations and pre-payments be made via electronic or telephone reservation systems to limit physical interactions

Sharing fishing equipment and bait, not allowed

Limit capacity onboard the vessel to no more than 10 people

Workers must wear gloves at all times on the boats and both workers and passengers must wear a cloth face coverings

Food and beverage services are also not allowed

Workers will also need to survey passengers before they board the boat to ensure no symptoms

Watercraft rental businesses must adopt policies that include at minimum curbside pickup.

The relaxation of the rules comes after a major push by the Recreational Fishing Alliance and the United Boatmen of New Jersey.

The move is a big step forward for those who have businesses here and those who enjoy going to the Jersey Shore.