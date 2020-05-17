Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has risen over 7,600 as the death toll now stands at 290. On Sunday, health officials announced 123 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
There are now 7,670 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
Officials say the deaths range in ages between 21 to 103 years old.
New Castle County has 2,682 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 3,739 and Kent County has 1,197. There are also 52 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 3,478 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 33,195 negative cases in the state, officials say.
