



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Businesses are struggling to stay afloat and on top of that, many are having to learn how to deal with a new set of rules to keep people safe. One Philadelphia bar and restaurant is under fire for a photo circulating online appearing to show an employee not following CDC or city guidelines.

A photo sent by an Eyewitness News viewer showed a server standing behind a bar appearing to have no gloves, no protective barrier and no face mask.

“It just so happens that my one employee had gone to the bathroom and taken his mask off,” Joe Abruzzo said.

Abruzzo owns the Bayou Bar and Grill on Main Street in Manayunk, where he told Eyewitness News he only suggests that his workers wear face masks.

“It’s not a cure. That’s science,” Abruzzo said.

Philadelphia guidelines say businesses should require employees and customers to make while onsite and install shields or other barriers at registers and checkout areas to physically separate cashiers and customers.

Hours after the photo was taken, Eyewitness News found the server handing over what looks to be a bill while still not wearing a mask or gloves.

“They wash their hands,” Abruzzo said. “If you wash your hands, you don’t have to wear gloves. Our guys are washing their hands so much they’re chafe. Their hands are just raw from washing them so much.”

Some say Bayou’s policy that seemingly contradicts both city and CDC guidance could now make it more difficult for other restaurants.

“I just cooped myself up for eight weeks,” Philadelphian Kory Aversa said. “And I don’t need some place flouting the rules because they want to give the middle finger to safety.”

A city spokesperson says enforcement is made by complaints. People can report businesses by calling 311, dialing 215-686-8686, or by submitting service requests online.

Meanwhile, just down Main Street in Manayunk, flowers were placed on the front door of the Mad River Bar and Grille, which was a mainstay on Main Street in Manayunk for just over a decade.

Jamie Powell, the general manager, wrote about its closure on Facebook on Saturday night, saying, “Welp. With a heavy heart, it’s time to announce the ol’ Riv won’t make it thru this mess (I truly hope this doesn’t start a string of these announcements).”

Some people were spotted stopping by to take photos, like Mary Sue Rice. Her daughter had a graduation party at the bar one year ago with her classmates from Saint Joseph’s University.

“They feel that they were so lucky because they were the last class to have good times here and good experiences and so much fun,” she said.

The general manager of Mad River also pointed out that Manayunk is a “different town anymore as far as nightlife goes.”

Old City restaurant FARMiCiA is also closing. Its management is blaming the coronavirus shutdown. The restaurant has operated on 3rd Street, near Market Street for 15 years.