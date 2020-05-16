Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s primary is just around the corner and one local organization is hoping young people will make their voices heard. Vote That Jawn held a virtual party on Saturday evening, showcasing local youth talent.
The group is hoping to encourage and inspire 18-year-olds and first-time voters to get to the polls in Philadelphia.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
If you prefer a mail-in ballot, you have until May 26 to register.
For more information on how to apply for your mail-in ballot, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.