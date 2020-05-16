Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Joseph’s University honored the Class of 2020 on Saturday with a virtual conferral of degrees. This year, 1,100 undergraduate and nearly 800 graduate students are receiving degrees.
“So this is not the first time that world affairs and events have impacted our normal operations. In September of 1918, World War I forced the suspension of classes. And now the Class of 2020 joins the annals of our university’s history as the first class to have their degrees conferred virtually,” Cheryl McConnell, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs, said.
An in-person graduation ceremony is planned for the fall.
