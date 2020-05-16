CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were injured in an early morning shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of G Street, around 4:27 a.m. Saturday.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

(credit: CBS3)

Police say a 41-year-old man received two graze wounds to the head. He was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

A woman was shot once in the back. She was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Comments