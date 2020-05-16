Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were injured in an early morning shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of G Street, around 4:27 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a 41-year-old man received two graze wounds to the head. He was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
A woman was shot once in the back. She was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
