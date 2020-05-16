PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary has been postponed until June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic. If you don’t want to vote at a physical location, it’s not too late to register to vote by mail.
Who better to spread the message than former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas.
“Don’t let COVID-19 take away your right to vote. Hey, it’s your friendly neighborhood tank here. I enjoyed trying to destroy opposing offensive lines while playing for the Birds. And speaking of lines, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, standing in line to vote and using machines used by others can be potentially dangerous to all of us,” Thomas said. “But wait, I got some awesome news for you. Now you can vote from the safety and convenience of your own home. It only takes a few minutes to protect your right to vote. … Don’t let your right to vote get tackled by COVID-19.”
The deadline to register to vote by mail is May 26.
For more information on how to apply for your mail-in ballot, click here.
