CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Trooper, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run in the East Falls section of Philadelphia on Saturday. According to officials, the trooper was on a motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

This happened at Apalogen Road and School House Lane.

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Ridge Avenue.

The trooper was taken to Temple University Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Comments