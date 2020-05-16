PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run in the East Falls section of Philadelphia on Saturday. According to officials, the trooper was on a motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This happened at Apalogen Road and School House Lane.
A @PAStatePolice trooper on a motorcycle was injured this morning in a hit and run crash. West School House Lane near Timber Lane in East Falls is closed off while police conduct their investigation @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lA6bSHXUtR
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 16, 2020
The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Ridge Avenue.
#UPDATE I’m told state trooper was injured in a hit and run crash and is currently at Temple University Hospiral. More details to come @CBSPhilly
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) May 16, 2020
The trooper was taken to Temple University Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
